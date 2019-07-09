Just finished reading the Bakersfield Police Department has a hiring goal of 100 new officers in the next three years ("BPD off to good start as it attempts huge hiring spree," July 4). I commend the Bakersfield Police Department and its efforts to make the city of Bakersfield a safer place for all by adding new officers. This was all made possible by Measure N which raised the city sales tax.
On the other hand, we have the Kern County Sheriff's Office, which struggle to recruit new deputies, mainly because of a low pay scale for new recruits, and current deputies are difficult to retain because they are not paid as much as other sheriff deputies throughout the state. Our great Sheriff's Office is bleeding badly. In 2017 it was 120 deputies short, and I'm sure those numbers are higher now!
Sheriff Donny Youngblood stated last month, "It is a crisis," and that many deputies sometimes "work through their lunches and breaks." Last November voters in rural Kern County unincorporated areas rejected a 1 percent increase in sales tax. Hard to believe this ballot measure was rejected by voters. If approved, the Sheriff's Office would have been able to raise the recruiting pay scale and give much earned raises to the Deputies already with the department.
I do not blame Sheriff Youngblood for the current "crisis;" no use in pointing fingers at this stage. Sheriff Youngblood can only work with what he has, and he doesn't have much. One thing is certain: this situation will get much worse in the coming days as rural crime is on an uptick. You cannot put a price tag on public safety and those in the Sheriff's Office who "protect and serve" the citizens of Kern County.
I'm asking the Kern County Board of Supervisors to prioritize public safety above all other issues, and to please find the means to fund the Kern County Sheriff's Office to where it is able to offer competitive pay. Only then will the "bleeding crisis" stop.
Barry Wallace, Bakersfield