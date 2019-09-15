Jose Gaspar crafts a piece (“JOSE GASPAR: Talk of mayoral, city council recalls in Shafter,” Sept. 8) defending Shafter’s Mayor Gilbert Alvarado and councilmen Caesar Lopez and Manuel Garcia’s — dubbed by the community as the three amigos — actions stating “context is everything” and all they want is “a united and ‘goal oriented’ city.”
The citizens of Shafter are reacting to a number of actions recently taken by the council, namely the dismissal of the well-respected city manager who had years left on his contract. Yes, there are front porch conversations by longtime residents who are concerned about the city’s leadership. Yes, there is coffee shop chatter about which department head they will target next. Mr. Gaspar wrote in January of this year another column celebrating the new roles of the three amigos on the council, stating they felt a certain group of residents’ voices were heard that hadn’t been heard in a long time (“JOSE GASPAR: A new day dawns in Shafter, where positive change is afoot,” Jan. 13).
Is this when a hidden agenda was birthed? Perhaps it’s time to ask the residents of Shafter for their input. If it’s truly a united front they want, they should stop all the backdoor conversations that are leading to the distrust of their community and creating uncertainty for the employees serving the city of Shafter.
Barbara Sheldon, Bakersfield