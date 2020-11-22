Although all in our nation are suffering from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Cohen's piece ("Why we are canceling our family Thanksgiving trip this year," Nov. 18) was the most beautifully written piece during this period.
She was mourning the loss of a family tradition of Thanksgiving with her entire family while giving the reader hope for the restoration of those traditions next year. Sacrificing this year's celebration for many more celebrations in future.
I hope all will follow her lead and give thanks in our own households with immediate family.
Judith Herblet, Bakersfield