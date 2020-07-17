The year was 1963 and we lived in a little trailer park in Texas. The man who owned the trailer park also owned the little café, which sat on the side of the road, at the entrance to that trailer park.
One day we bought a new trailer. A crew came to set that trailer up for us, and on that crew was a Black man. It took the crew a few hours to do its job, and once it finished its work, the workers all went down to the little café to get something to eat.
Five minutes after leaving, we noticed, the men had all returned. My mother asked them if the little café had been closed. One of the white guys on the crew answered, "They don't serve N-words." My mother grew up in Palestine — we call it Israel now — and had witnessed the Holocaust and fought in the war for independence which had erupted after Israel was declared a state in 1947. She had never heard the N-word, so she asked what it meant.
The one Black guy in the group, looked at my mother and said, simply, "N-word means I can't sit and eat in the same place as white folks." My mother replied, "Oh, I see, in America they call it, 'N-word,' in Europe, they call it, 'Jew.'"
When we separate people as "other," it is that separation which allows room for racism to grow.
Kelly Stockton, Bakersfield