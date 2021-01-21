I read with interest contributor Robert Price's opinion that President Biden is a “great orator” and a “blue-collar guy" ("ROBERT PRICE: Can Biden’s inaugural words soar the way predecessors’ have in times of division and crisis?," Jan. 17). Price and all of us have the right to believe whatever we want to. Well, there is this opinion too by John Adams: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
We are about to see the real Joe Biden and what he brings to bear on our most chronic problems.
Gary Hoetker, Bakersfield