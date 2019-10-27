I read with interest your article on the efforts to help first responders with stress related to their jobs ("'I'm not OK': First responders learn to embrace help for mental health during symposium," Oct. 22). What is missing and has been missing for a considerable time is those same issues affect secondary responders.
Second responders are coroner investigators, crime scene investigators, criminalists and some forensic scientists specialists. These people often spend hours at the same scenes as first responders. Yet, they must remain to take photographs, including close ups. They have to collect evidence around and on the body or bodies. They have to make meticulous examinations in the carnage. They have to perform chemical enhancements using reagents that are often toxic. Often, these second responders then have to respond to autopsies for the purposes of taking photographs of the body and its injuries, and also collecting physical evidence from those bodies. They then have to return to their laboratories to analyze that collected or seized evidence. Then, they will have to testify in court as to what they observed, and the processes they used to collect the evidence, and discuss in detail the tests they conducted. It may be one instance or a collection of incidents of weeks, months, years and decades that may affect these second responders. Many agencies do not offer these individuals any form of counseling or debriefing.
I recall many years ago in a still unsolved but high profile murder case, my crime scene response team and I spent multiple hours in the crime scene with the undisturbed but brutally violated body. The private ambulance team that responded only spent a few minutes on the scene and departed. Yet, an article in the The Bakersfield Californian described how those first responders were so shocked by what they had seen that they were given days off so they could recuperate.
Several years ago I responded with a letter to the editor in the Journal of Forensic Identification regarding a study that was looking into second responder stress. It is my hope that The Californian will perhaps acknowledge potential PTSD issues that may arise in second responders. They are mute voices because they do not have powerful unions to speak for them.
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield