There seems to be a growing number of Marxists today, by which I mean followers of Groucho, not Karl.
“Whatever it is, I am against it,” Groucho sang in his 1932 film, “Horsefeathers.” “I don’t know what they have to say / it makes no difference anyway.”
What was satire in 1932 is called ideology today. Cynicism and the general belief that everyone other than one’s self is corrupt dominates America today at all levels. There is no trust or plain honesty to be had or found anywhere in this land called the United States of America.
What this nation needs is a new Diogenes Lantern in hand, searching for an honest man or woman to show us all the true light of reason, logic and rational thought.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield