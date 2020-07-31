Two headlines on the Sunday Forum page on July 19 caught my attention because both spoke to new and young voters.
One piece, submitted by a retired administrator of CSUB, made me very glad he is now retired ("COMMUNITY VOICES: First-time voters will decide the fate of our nation," July 19). With no helpful answers, it was hateful, misleading and opinionated.
The second one, written by a currently employed professor of political science, was the total opposite ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Young voters, this is your moment," July 19). It gave suggestions and encouragement on how and where to search for facts and information, thereby enabling them to reach their own conclusions.
To all voters, stay openminded and search for the truth.
Shirley Peters, Tehachapi