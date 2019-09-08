The earth has a constant volume of water which is distributed in the oceans, on and in the land and in the atmosphere. That distribution can significantly change as a function of temperature.
During an ice age, sea level falls and that loss of water, for the most part, is deposited on land in the form of ice and snow.
During the last ice age, approximately 20,000 years ago, sea level dropped more than 400 feet while land mass accumulated several thousand feet of ice in some places. That drop in sea level caused the Bering land bridge to be exposed in the shallow water between Asia and Alaska. That bridge allowed immigration to occur from Asia into the Americas.
At the end of the last ice age, the population of the world was a few million people, or about 0.1 percent of the current 7.6 billion. Sea level rose rapidly following the end of the ice age, however, human population did not increase at that rapid rate.
During the past several centuries, sea levels have risen about 7 inches per century, or 1/16 inch per year. From 1993 to 2014, sea level rose at a rate of 1/8 inch per year.
Summarizing the above, it is blatantly obvious that man has had nothing to do with changes in sea level, and rising sea levels are not going to overwhelm mankind as the proponents of man-made global warming claim in their fear based warnings.
During the little ice age, from the early 1500s to the late 1800s, and especially from 1560 to 1660, because of the short growing season, millions of people starved to death across Europe. Additionally, it is estimated that as many as 75 million people died from the bubonic plague because of weakened immune systems caused by lack of food.
The next cycle of global cooling, and there will be one, is certain to kill off a large percentage of the world’s population, which will amount to billions of people. Death will be the result of starvation, disease and the wars that will be fought for the land that in capable of growing food.
Global cooling should concern us a great deal more than global warming.
Robert Hartley, Bakersfield