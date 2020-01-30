A recent contributor to The Californian's Community Voices began his commentary attempting to describe the scientific method ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Scientific method in America," Jan. 27). He describes the method as follows: “a scientist will perform experiments or gather historical information, organize and analyze the results and then form a hypothesis that seems to fir the data.”
This is not the scientific method, not in the rest of the world, and hopefully not in America. He has it backwards. Here are the following simple steps of the scientific method: Ask a question, do background research, construct a hypothesis, test your hypothesis by doing an experiment, analyze your data and draw a conclusion and communicate your results. One must at all stages avoid injecting bias into the method, which what the writer’s version of the "scientific method in America" does.
He complains of the reportage of one popular cable news outlet and uses a fallacious ad populum argument that the majority of other so-called news outlets have a different view with regard to the support of our current president. I may point out that many of the news channels’ hosts and pundits he watches along with their opinions have been debunked and discredited, and after the Mueller report, viewership drastically dropped. Ad hominem attacks are then heaped on the president, another fallacious argument. He plays footloose and fancy free with what he considers facts and legal actions by this president ignoring those of his predecessor. He then bolsters his argument by offering a petition signed by 18,000 psychologists; psychologists are not medical doctors. A minority of practitioners support the writer’s myopic view.
Gregory E. Laskowski, Bakersfield