Six months ago, the odds of Trump getting relected were no worse than ever before. Today, the odds are strongly against Trump because his response to the coronavirus pandemic has been governed by politics rather than science. Trump’s disdain for science has cost, and will continue to cost, many lives. It will also cost him the November election unless he can turn things around by embracing science, e.g. by wearing a mask in public. Undoubtedly some of those close to him are advising Trump to do just that. It is, however, unlikely that Trump will follow such advice.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield