What a great article from John Cox about a local scientist, Stan Ellis, who’s working on inventions that could revolutionize virus control ("Local tech entrepreneur's invention takes aim at coronavirus," Nov. 8)! And to think, one of President Trump’s strongest supporters seems to be on board with trusting science, instead of loud bullying and lying, to make a point. Hurray for Sen. Shannon Grove, at least for this endorsement of Mr. Ellis’ efforts.
May they be hugely successful. It could be an answer to not only COVID-19, but to the common cold, STDs and other viruses that infest the world. I hope the product’s price tag makes it available to the entire planet!
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi