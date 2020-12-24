This month has seen the emergence of two near miracles: the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. These vaccines have the potential to save thousands of lives that otherwise would be lost to the disease, and bring a swift end to the insane shutdowns across the country.
Science supports vaccination of medical personnel treating COVID-19 victims first, but who comes next is becoming a decision based on politics, not science. A scheme in California is clearly politically motivated, as it attempts to create new classes of “essential workers” based on skin color and ethnicity to promote “equity.” By doing this, Democrat elites in California intend to reward their perceived constituencies by penalizing less favored individuals and society as a whole.
The elderly and those with certain pre-existing conditions have a COVID-19 death rate of approximately 5 percent, compared to a nearly non-existent rate for younger Americans. A clear conclusion from this is that the next group to receive the vaccine should be these more vulnerable Americans. This would reduce the stress on medical facilities dramatically. By prioritizing the elderly and particularly vulnerable, upwards of 6,000 lives a month could be saved. Through this effort, a very substantial return to normal life could occur as early as the end of January. Vaccination of all Americans medically eligible would naturally continue unabated until all who desire to be vaccinated have been served.
So, for the benefit of all Californians, it is clear that science, not politics, should be the basis for vaccine allocation decisions.
David Press, Bakersfield