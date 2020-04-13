In the past few weeks, students across the nation have held on tightly as their education has transformed. The move to online and at-home schooling in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis will inevitably leave students of all ages with confusion and gaps in their learning, as can only be expected when the student is expected to self-learn. While the magic of the classroom cannot hope to be virtually replicated, schools and districts in Kern County should actively adjust their strategies to present-day education.
It is essential that we do not let the complexities of this circumstance stall adjustments. Teachers should provide generous deadlines for all work assigned, minimize their workload and remind students to engage with various forms of media to learn. Books, historical movies, informative YouTube videos, news, podcasts, speeches, essays, radio, strategy games, puzzles, conversation, music and outdoor physical activity all positively contribute to the development of children and encourage a well rounded education. This apparent crisis could be the perfect opportunity to allow students the luxury to enjoy learning.
It is unreasonable to expect a child to devote his or her full attention to any academic subject during these hectic and unpredictable times. Instead, to maximize the amount of learning that will happen over the next two months, teachers should lower requirements of their students and allow them to occupy themselves with using the resources at their disposal. Hopefully, the benefits of this inquiry of learning will enhance the classroom for years to come.
Riley Dison, Bakersfield