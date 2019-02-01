Regarding the recent column by an anti-oil activist (“Iconic landscapes threatened by drilling and fracking proposal,” Jan. 27), the attempts to frighten the people of Kern County are again on full display. While the author benefits, as do every single one of us, from petroleum-based products and available energy, he once again resorts to silly scare tactics to try and shut down California’s oil and natural gas industry.
Speculating that the city’s drinking water in Lake Isabella “could” be threatened by drilling for oil in the surrounding area is another example of these scare tactics — and ridiculous on its face.
The Bureau of Land Management, according to its own long-standing mission statement, is “open” throughout the country to potential oil production, grazing and recreation. But entities still must go through permitting and approval if they want to do any of these activities.
However, the real reason that oil production does not occur in the areas the author mentions like Lake Isabella, is that there are no significant oil and natural gas resources surrounding the lake.
But well-funded activists continue to make highly absurd statements.
We can all enjoy the irony of these activists enjoying and utilizing oil and natural gas – and its many products like ink, electricity and digital devices – to bash oil and natural gas. But at least get your facts straight.
And from all Kern County oil producers, we say “You’re welcome!”
Gabriela Gonzales, Bakersfield