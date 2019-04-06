Whether you believe in climate change or not, the only real solution lies in nuclear energy.
The United States uses around 4 petawatts of electricity per year, which would require around 13,600,000 acres or 21,250 square miles of solar panels.
Since China produces the majority of solar panels that will surly make them the economic power house of the world. Wind and water power can take a bite out of the solar requirements but that’s limited by natural resources.
Unfortunately, our first attempt at nuclear power production was flawed from a safety perspective. But, it is still the only real solution. Nuclear energy now provides about 11 percent of the world's electricity. Economic nuclear fission (the safe alternative) is about 10 to 20 years in the future. The exciting technology now is MSR, or molten salt reactors. They cannot meltdown or explode, and they produce no carbon. My question to the politician and environmental community is why are we not pursuing the best solution?
Robert Hughes, Bakersfield