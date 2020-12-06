The time is quickly approaching for New Year's resolutions. 2021 will be an interesting year thanks to COVID-19 and the new Biden administration. My resolution will be to get my vaccination and avoid watching the mainstream news. Both actions should reduce my chances of becoming physically ill. I anticipate Biden will put forth a multitude of proposals designed to limit personal freedoms and increase taxes.
The only saving grace for 2021 is political gridlock in Washington, D.C. This is one of those rare occasions where doing nothing may restrict the tendency to destroy this country. The Supreme Court and the Senate may be the only roadblock to ruining the future of this great country. Capitalism is far greater than socialism, just ask anyone in Cuba, Vietnam, Venezuela or the Eastern bloc.
With any luck Obamacare will have seen its last year. The Green New Deal will evaporate into the ozone. AOC and the squad will discover there is no such thing as a free ride, whether it be college, health care, housing or a living wage. Hard work and sacrifice is what leads to a productive life.
Social Security, welfare and the VA were designed as a bridge through challenging times, not a lifelong ride on the taxpayers' dime. If you believe otherwise, I suggest you move to Portland, and for heaven's sake do not call the unfunded police when you find yourself on the wrong end of a criminal's gun.
David DePaola, Bakersfield