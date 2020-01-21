We’ve all heard of the beetle kill, fueled by climate change, that has wiped out huge swaths of conifers across the Sierra Nevada, imbuing our local national treasures with a slightly sinister feeling.
Today, I learned that 28 giant sequoias in the national parks have fallen victim to that same beetle kill. These are the mythic survivors, which for generations we have assumed are largely unbothered by human folly. Whatever mess we might make, we have taken it for granted that they will outlive us. Now, it appears likely that we were wrong. The big trees are starting to die, not in 100 years, but right now.
What are we going to do? However complicated it might be to ween ourselves off fossil fuels, we need to start fighting climate change, immediately and aggressively. How can we live with ourselves if we don’t do everything that we can?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has stated that Republicans need to start bringing climate solutions to the table. I hope that he will consider cosponsoring an existing solution, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It puts a price on carbon sources, and unlike other bills currently in the House, it returns all the revenue to taxpayers, as a quarterly dividend check, which protects everyday citizens from having to shoulder more than our fair share of the burden. This kind of solution is market-based, not regulatory, and enjoys bipartisan support. I would love to see our congressman join the supporters.
Rebecca Paterson, Three Rivers