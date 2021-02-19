I am greatly distressed to learn that Kern Medical has proposed to close its two outpatient pharmacies ("Kern Medical to shutter 2 retail pharmacies," Feb. 6). I thought that Kern Medical was a general hospital receiving substantial state and federal funding to provide for the county’s indigent. I do not understand why it should make a profit in all of its endeavors. We do not expect the county fire department, the Sheriff’s Office, nor the county jail to make a profit, so why should these pharmacies, which provide just as valuable a service, be required to do so?
If the pharmacies are to close, won’t Kern Medical have to contract with other pharmacies to fulfill these responsibilities? I understand that it is the provider for the HIV community, that it is the provider for the valley fever community, it delivers medications to people living with cancer, it provides to the indigent and it has a contract to provide medication to the many Kern County retired and employed staff who have selected Kern Legacy medical insurance. How much money will Kern Medical save when it contracts with a for-profit clinic to take over?
The Sagebrush Pharmacy has been my provider for years. I cannot sing their praises highly enough. Efficient, thorough, responsive, personable and easy to work with. Having a somewhat complicated medication regimen, I must deal with the staff regularly. I have greatly appreciated the care and compassion shown by each one of them. I hope that the county Board of Supervisors will step in and prevent this short sighted step.
— Lamar Brandysky, Bakersfield