I am writing in strong support of preserving the Hart Park adobe, which is also known as the Peacock House, for posterity, for future generations. This historical structure is only one of three historic adobes at Hart Memorial Park which, in and of itself, is a unique natural wonder resting along the Kern River.
This structure was built during the Great Depression in 1939 as a Works in Progress (later named as the Works Projects Administration) Administration project. The famous architect W. Francis Parsons, who designed the adobe, also designed the historic Taft Fort, which was built in 1940. The Fort is recognized as historically significant. Why not the adobe at Hart Park?
As residents of Kern County, we must appreciate and value the significance of this building. To not do so helps justify the derogatory jokes about Bakersfield and Kern County by the late comedian Johnny Carson. Kern County must demonstrate it is not a dust bowl of cultural barrenness.
The adobe must not be ravaged and replaced with some fast food trucks. Most people in Kern County did not grow up in the world of pools and country clubs. Let’s save this relic of history for who visit Hart Park to see. The adobe should be showcased with some attractive signage. It could be transformed into a learning or interpretative center for students and visitors to the park.
The Hart Memorial Park Master Plan is not scripture; it is a set of guidelines for the Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission and Kern County Board of Supervisors to carefully analyze and adopt those recommendations that are in the best interests of the people of Kern County. It should be viewed as a fluid document subject to amendment.
Let’s think outside the box. Let us lead, showing vision, by rejecting some bureaucratic notion to raze a Kern County historical structure sitting in our beautiful Hart Park.
Mark C. Salvaggio, Bakersfield
(Mark C. Salvaggio works for Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch's office)