Last month, an important conservation program expired because Congress failed to act to reauthorize continued funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a 56-year-old conservation program established by Congress in 1964.
What conservation means is the protection of vital resources used by anglers, hunters, sportshooters and outdoor enthusiast. It’s funded through funding from private lease payments into a fund specifically designed to protect and preserve our nationwide natural resources.
Approximately $900 million is invested annually in this fund. These monies are distributed through grants to local governments to improve local recreation activities. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has provided for grants in nearly every state. These grants are provided all without taxpayers footing an addition bill.
Currently, there are two bills, H.R.502 and S.569, that have multiple bipartisan coauthors and have passed committee.
It’s important that Congress and the federal government stand up and protect hunters, anglers and people that cherish our outdoors.
That’s why the full House of Representatives and Senate must act now and vote to approve the reinstatement of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and continue to preserve our open spaces.
Gerry Cazares, Bakersfield