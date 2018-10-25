What kind of country do we want this Nov. 6? With the election less than two weeks away, our decision should be made by now. The most important argument is do we continue down the road to division or do we want the hope of unity?
One party wants to stay in power, the other wants their party back in power. In reality the people are the power. They will have to vote their conscience and decide are we better off than we were two years ago. All this political upheaval has demonstrated that some politicians want vicious mob rule over the foundation of honest and fair debate.
Does lying have a place in today’s politics? As parents we teach our children to never lie and always be honest. Is this the way we want our politics today or is lying fair game to destroy lives and win back power at all cost?
I see an upward trend of people wanting a change in our politics. This election has brought about the yearning for the return of truthful and honest debate. This is America, the blue print of a great nation. This election will be one of the most important in over the last 65 years, and I pray we will return to the values that made this nation the greatest on the face of the Earth.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield