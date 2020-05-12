Our first responders are heroes. They could shelter-in-place like the rest of us, but they don't. Each day they go back into hospitals and ERs. Each new patient could be infected with the virus, but they keep treating the sick, day after day.
If that's not a hero, I don't know what is. So goes the current zeitgeist. The same thing happened after Sept. 11, 2001, with our heroic NYFD and NYPD first responders. And again, it happened with our military heroes who fight the war on terrorism and protect our freedom.
Why stop there? I think every group that contributes to the ideas expressed in the U.S. Constitution are heroes. That includes our inventors, teachers, business owners, and yes, even rank and file laborers. To everyone who keeps the economy going and the flame of freedom burning, you are my heroes. To all the unsung heroes that contribute to the fabric of America, the greatest nation on God's green earth, I salute you.
Richard Gayton, Bakersfield