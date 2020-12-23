I’m writing to ask why, with the massive surge in COVID-19 cases locally, merchants will not enforce mask-wearing. As an example, I was in a store Saturday, and it was packed, far over the 20 percent recommendation, while another store was counting heads in and out. The door signs and greeter say they have a mandatory mask policy, yet people were maskless and still allowed to shop. I asked why they let so many people in, resulting in a checkout line stretching to the back of the store, and why they did not enforce their mask policy. They told me there is nothing they could do. Really?
We all know of dress codes at restaurants. I was once refused service at a local restaurant as I was wearing Bermuda shorts, and at that time, shorts on men were not allowed per the dress code. I was refused service and asked to leave after being seated. If masks are required, the merchant could offer complimentary masks for those who forget. Or provide an alternate way of obtaining their merchandise, i.e., curbside pickup. When I pointed out that their own public health policy’s enforcement rests on them, I was told sales come first.
Richard Varley, Bakersfield