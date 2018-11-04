District 32 Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield is a wolf in Valleycrat’s clothing. He prides himself on voting against the gas tax, but his vote was not needed by fellow Democrats that have wreaked havoc businesses in Kern and Kings counties.
One vote against the gas tax does not compensate for his hurtful votes that continue to affect his district, such as his vote in favor of AB 2943.
Salas has associated himself with the United Farm Workers union, which broke labor law last year and was sued by its own employees for almost $2 million. Salas’ Assembly campaign recently paid the UFW $20,000 for campaign work.
Let’s not forget about Salas’ vote for AB 2751, which gives more power on the ALRB and state government to force non-negotiated union contracts that hurt Latino farmworkers.
When you submit your vote on Nov. 6, be sure to replace Salas with someone who actually cares about the valley and its people. Vote for Republican Justin Mendes of Hanford, a local conservative and friend to the community.
Jesse Rojas, Bakersfield