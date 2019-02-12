I know what it is like to walk in Bakersfield. I took a bus from Kernville to downtown there for over four years (different years) when I worked and volunteered there.
I watched out for driver’s making right hand turns on a red. If I could not see their eyes, I did not cross on my light. Nor are the timers always long enough to cross.
I would like to see a scramble intersection like I used in Santa Monica last year. All pedestrians and bicyclists cross from all four corners at the same time. That, or do away with making a right on a red light turn.
Think it would be a big help downtown and in many parts of the city. Then maybe people might walk more if they knew it was safer to do so.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville