It is nice to see the huge increase in so many people enjoying the Kern River Parkway. It is a real treasure.
Unfortunately, there is inadequately posted signage stating the safety guidelines. I have ridden from one end of the parkway to the other, and I only know of three signs. My husband and I ride the parkway from Haggin Oaks out to Enos Lane six to seven days a week. We are concerned that many users of the parkway do not know the safety guidelines.
We have several concerns: parents riding in front of the little ones who are riding back and forth across the yellow line behind them in front of passing traffic; people walking four abreast across the yellow line; people walking in the wrong direction of traffic; people walking with unleashed dogs and dogs on long leads crossing across traffic; and people with headphones or earbuds in both ears.
These all create unnecessary hazards for everyone on the path.
We always announce that we are passing to give folks ample time to react, but we occasionally see cyclists in front of us not announce their intent to pass. This is a safety hazard.
It is a safety guideline that those passing must announce their intent. I always announce because I cannot anticipate someone crossing the yellow line in front of me, causing us all injuries.
I propose those intending to use the path read the posted safety guidelines before venturing onto the path. Keep dogs on short leashes. Have your young riders in front of you and close enough to hear your safety commands. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.
I propose the city post additional signage along the path every half mile and placed so people traveling in both directions can see the guidelines.
If everyone follows the safety guidelines, the Kern River Parkway can be safely enjoyed by everyone.
Nancy Bryant, Bakersfield