It's been sad but predictable how the Democrats have reacted to the Capitol incursion last week. Democracy in peril! An attack on all Americans!
After a few hours to reflect on the raid, it occurred to them that it was a great opportunity to spin more anti-President Trump rhetoric. Heck, let's impeach him again. Win, win!
But let me ask a question: Where was the Democrat outrage when the great cities of America were on fire last summer at the hands of anarchists and criminals? I doubt there were any Trump supporters in those crowds. And how about the hundreds of police officers, firemen and first responders who were killed or seriously injured? And what was their take when the statues and memorials of the greatest men in American history were pulled down and desecrated? Not a word. Move along. Nothing to see here. Kamala Harris even bailed some of the criminals out of jail so that they could return to their jihad in the streets.
The Democrats had better figure out why half the country is in sympathy with the motives, if not the methods, of the demonstrators. We're still here, and aren't going anywhere. And we vote. Legally, I might add.
Steve Clark, Bakersfield