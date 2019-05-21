For many years I’ve noticed a surplus of homeless people loitering the streets of Bakersfield. Even though there are a few missionaries provided, there are still many people who don’t get a chance to sleep in a bed at night. As a child, I would help as many homeless people as possible, especially one in particular and his name was Jimmy. Jimmy was an elderly man who has lived for decades on the streets. He one day confessed that he hadn’t had a proper shower for almost 15 years.
Along the years, many others like Jimmy face the same situation and worse everyday. There is a misconception as to why or how they ended up on the streets. Many people tend to judge them and believe that the money they ask for is only for liquor or drugs, and in most cases that’s not the truth. Some became homeless because they were veterans, lost their jobs, were neglected by their families, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, etc. The list goes on.
On the corner of the Sierra Vista Clinic as well as St. Vincent De Paul on Baker and Chico streets, there are homeless people loitering throughout the day and camping out. They block the entry way and the sidewalks with tents, trash, shopping carts overflowing with their belongings. I live just down the street at the same block and so does my mother. I want to help, but unfortunately I’m out of ideas.
Melody Ruiz, Bakersfield