Thank you so much for running Jennifer Rubin's column ("What we need to hear at the next debate, if there is one," Oct. 20). Every word was right on.
For some reason, President Trump never has an answer to questions asked of him. He always dodges the questions. He wants to remove the ACA from millions of Americans, but has not said one word on what he would replace it with. He has lied to us more than 22,000 times the last four years. I wish I could understand how anyone could vote for him.
Hopefully, we will have class, ethics, morals and someone who knows how to button his coat in the White House in January, and begin on the road uniting all Americans for a better America with President Biden and Vice President Harris at the helm. Other countries will then stop laughing at us and the respect for the U.S. will again be healthy.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield