With all due respect to a letter writer, his recent submission is incorrect (“Letter to the Editor: California’s oversubsidization of rooftop solar,” April 13). He must not have rooftop solar. He claims those with rooftop solar don’t contribute to maintaining the grid and are paid exorbitantly.
First, every month I pay a “connection fee” to PG&E (like everyone else) to be able to send electricity to PG&E during the day and receive electricity at night. Second, I get a “true-up” statement once a year. My recent true-up, I had to pay because I used more than I produced. My prior true-up, I produced more than I used. I produced 900 kilowatts more and I received $18, because PG&E pays 2 cents a kilowatt. Rooftop solar systems are not money makers.
The letter writer may want to talk to actual system owners and stop simply doing research on the internet. For those who complain about climate change and don’t have solar, you’re being hypocritical.
— Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield