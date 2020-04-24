There is “good” that comes out of “bad” situations. It is my hope and prayer that out of our current bad situation will come a recognition from our citizens that our government (be it federal, state or local) cannot take care of us. We do not need more taxes and a bigger government/bureaucracy.
To wit, the Centers for Disease Control has a budget of almost $7 billion, which has greatly increased in the last 20 years. Yet they have failed to protect us and have a long history of wasteful spending. Recently an $8.3 billion emergency funding package to combat the coronavirus outbreak was signed. Their track record does not give me confidence that they will do any better.
Kenneth Gross, Bakersfield