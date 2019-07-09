I read with dismay the decision that the Supreme Court made regarding gerrymandering. Chief Justice John Roberts doesn't know his power or authority in this matter.
Our system of government has three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. If the two branches overreach, it is the duty of the Supreme Court to keep checks and balances in place. His decision to abdicate this immense responsibility is a sign that he should resign from the Supreme Court.
Our system of government also relies on the will of the people. This is generally seen to be represented as "One person, one vote." When the legislatures set the boundaries to favor their own party, it dilutes this policy and undermines the very basis for our government. California has in place a commission to establish boundaries and it adheres to this principle.
The states involved in the recent decision should adopt this policy to avoid the issue altogether. John Roberts was wrong. It was his imperative to overturn gerrymandering and he blew it.
David Milbrodt, Wasco