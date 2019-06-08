Someone "splain" to me. Why in Bakersfield do so many drivers feel the need to be traveling at least five miles per hour over the speed limit before they cross over the white line from their rolling stop at any intersection, accelerating hard until they put their latte back into the cup holder, then noticing the red light at the very next intersection, apply the brakes real quick and hard stopping well into the pedestrian crosswalk?
When I'm driving the speed limit in the far right lane, why do they have to race up behind me, swerve around me, just to make a right turn at the next street? The whole time with a dog on their lap, their eyes on their cell phone and never once using the turn signals, requiring me to slow down while they complete this procedure.
Rex Wanlass, Bakersfield