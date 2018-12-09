I recently moved to Bakersfield and ran into a problem. My Avalanche truck broke down at Gosford Road and White Lane at about 4 p.m. one day. I want to thank all the people who stopped to help me until a tow truck arrived.
Of course, I planned all this — my truck breaking down at a very busy intersection at a very busy time. If any of this had actually happened, this would be a different story.
What really happened: I was honked at and people peeled out around me, came as close as they could to my truck to go around me, and no one once asked if I needed help. When the tow truck got there, they still drove as close as possible to his truck. Thank you, Bakersfield, for the welcome. This also restored my belief that people turn into animals when they get behind the wheel.
However, Merry Christmas and please continue to show your Christmas spirit.
Judy Davidson, Bakersfield