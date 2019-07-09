In an article Tuesday ("Coastal Commission considers limiting off-road access to Oceano Dunes," July 2), the term "right" was used to describe use of the dunes by off-roaders. One must be reminded that the word "right" is a very strong and important word. It is something you have as a part of being a citizen or human. It is not given to you. You always have it, as in civil rights. So, when describing the issue of off-roaders on public lands, a word that more accurately defines the issue is "permission," something that can be dissolved if facts change. A driver’s license is a "permission" issued by the state. It can be denied for many reasons, such as reckless speeding. We must not use the words "right" and "permission" interchangeably. Each one has a purpose.
Harry Love, Bakersfield