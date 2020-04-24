Some people are protesting that their rights are being violated by the restrictions of social distancing as a result of the coronavirus. However, in a conflict of rights, the right to proper health care takes precedence.
Though evidence to the contrary, the president claims he knew nothing about the coronavirus early on. He has decreased monies for medical research, withdrawn funding from WHO and withholds a stockpile of medical supplies while doctors and nurses have shortages. Plainly he thinks he has that right, but the right to proper health care takes precedence.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said it best: “Human rights' are a fine thing, but how can we make ourselves sure that our rights do not expand at the expense of the rights of others. A society with unlimited rights is incapable of standing to adversity. If we do not wish to be ruled by a coercive authority, then each of us must rein himself in...A stable society is achieved not by balancing opposing forces but by conscious self-limitation: by the principle that we are always duty-bound to defer to the sense of moral justice.”
Concerning our rights, the right to proper health care takes precedence.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield