Normally the chronological order, in most arrests, is upon law enforcement achieving probable cause, along with a complaint request submitted to the District Attorney’s office. If warranted, a news release is then made to the media. This has been done in reverse with Monsignor Craig. This has all the makings of character assassination.
Why would the diocese and the Firebaugh Police Department make and release allegations without a complete and thorough investigation? Could it be that the diocese and its staff are envious of Msgr. Craig’s accomplishments and popularity? Bishop Ochoa, you and your staff should be ashamed of yourselves. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Hang in there, “Papacito,” the truth shall set you free.
Richard H. Morales, Bakersfield