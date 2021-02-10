The “mean-spirited” letter writer’s own subject is a fairly apt description of the letter writer himself. Who’s being mean spirited here?
There was nothing in Kevin McCarthy’s political cartoon directed at teachers.
The subject of the cartoon was the vice president of the teacher’s union in Chicago. Here you have a high-ranking union member lounging on a beach in Puerto Rico, basking in the sun and no doubt, downing adult beverages on this ill-advised vacation. Another full-on display of disgusting hypocrisy. As a people, we are told not to go out unnecessarily, congregate with people, see our family members, travel, go to school and on and on.
Not only does this hypocrite take a vacation in Puerto Rico, she has the gall to show the world what a great time she is having on her Facebook page. When her own constituency is in lockdown mode and can’t do what they love to do, we see this person frolicking at a tropical resort. What a slap in the face to us “average” people.
It’s too bad that a few have turned this into an attack on teachers in general, when it was anything but that. However, that’s what the new cancel culture is all about.
Apparently McCarthy was right in his assessment because the union rep in question has come out and issued a profound apology and mea culpa for her actions.
The only thing I was sorry to see was McCarthy bowing to the aforementioned cancel culture and offering up an apology of his own.
No apology necessary. When you’re right, you’re right!
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield