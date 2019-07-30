After reading Valerie's column, I have a few thoughts ("VALERIE SCHULTZ: Christians lack consistency in Christ's call to help others," July 26). God created nations. Nations have borders and the right to defend those borders. Where, in the Bible, does the angel of Jehovah, any prophet, Jesus Christ or any apostle tell us to reward those who break the law? The apostle Paul tells us in Romans 13:1-2, "Let every person be subject to the governing authorities: for there is no authority except from God, and those authorities that exist gave been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists authority resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgement." Regarding David Warren, who gave food and water to illegal aliens, did he report them to the proper authorities? Those who sheltered Anne Frank were obeying the higher law of God which overruled the unjust law of Hitler.
James McMahon, Bakersfield