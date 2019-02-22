After a decade of hype and hope that HSR would run between San Francisco and Los Angeles, there are currently only three construction contracts on 119 miles between Shafter and Madera. Remaining land needed for these contracts is yet to be acquired. Realizing the project is a money pit and years behind schedule, Gov. Newsom limited the project to Bakersfield and Merced. Even this scaled back version remains questionable. Here’s why:
Land needs to be acquired and construction contracts awarded between Shafter and Bakersfield and between Madera and Merced. Contracts are needed for laying track and erecting catenary (electrification) along the 160-mile route. Train sets need to be designed and built. Four stations (Bakersfield, Hanford, Fresno and Merced) have to be built. A maintenance facility needs to be sited, designed and built. Guesstimated cost for all this is easily $10-$15 billion. The governor wants to finish the costly San Francisco to LA environmental work with preferred alignments that ruin property values as long as the project has life.
Newsom said it would be a waste to walk away and risk having to return $3.5 billion of federal funding. But can we afford to stay? A November 2018 audit of the project by the state auditor stressed the pace of construction would have to double to avoid going past a 2022 federal funding deadline that would require returning the $3.5 billion. Either way the $3.5 billion is in jeopardy.
If in 10 years there are fast trains between Bakersfield and Merced, ridership will be the wildcard. Regardless, travelers will still have a two-hour bus ride from Bakersfield to LA.
Time to cut our losses and stop the insanity.
Bill Descary, Bakersfield