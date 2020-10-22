The craziness continues. It appears that President Trump is becoming more irrational as his standing in the polls is starting to look grim. Needing a scapegoat, because of his incompetence in properly containing the COVID-19 virus, he is petulantly striking out at physician and immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Because of his negligence, it appears Trump is criminally responsible for more than 100,000 additional fatalities and the scourge continues unabated.
Trump denies or denigrates any science that doesn't conform to his expectations, and tweets xenophobic and racist comments. His separation of children from their immigrant parents at the borders is unconscionable. He is lacking in empathy, humility and cannot acknowledge any errors on his part. He has divided instead of united the country. All of this is typical of a sociopathic personality.
In addition, many Republicans, including some in Congress, embrace the nonsensical conspiracies promoted by QAnon. Common sense has escaped their reasoning. Republicans know they can't win the election fairly, so they are trying in many ways to suppress the vote of Democrats, especially those in the Hispanic and Black communities. This is completely unethical and unAmerican.
To return some sanity to our government, it is imperative that Trump be defeated in the upcoming election.
David Keranen, Bakersfield