When I served as the chancellor of the Kern Community College District, I worked with Kevin McCarthy when he was a member of the board. He was an intelligent, thoughtful trustee and a positive influence on the district. He aspired to higher office and he achieved that dream. However, over the last four years I’ve been dismayed as he has appeared to value conspiracy above factual information.
As the House Majority Leader and Minority Leader, it was important to work closely with President Trump, and he became an ardent supporter of our president. He may have cynically evaluated the best way to maintain support from the extreme right, or, he may have a sincere belief that Trumpian values are what’s best for our country. However, the impact of that support was on display Wednesday. The storming of the U.S. Capitol is a direct result of the words and actions of the president and the elected officials who support him.
Watching the nation’s Capitol being ransacked by thugs was appalling. But, even more appalling was hearing Republican leaders support the president’s lies concerning the election. Tragically, when Congressman McCarthy had an opportunity to refuse to support these obvious falsehoods, he chose not to, objecting-to Arizona’s votes, a state that thoroughly vetted its election and that Trump clearly lost. I hope that the congressman will regain his senses and realize such action supports those who wish to destroy our democracy. Otherwise he is a danger to Congress and the nation.
Walter Packard, Gold River