A recent article regarding accessory dwelling units triggered an alarm in my thinking ("Regional planning survey looks into 'granny flat' preferences," Feb. 2). If a large number of these units are built within an existing subdivision, how are the regulations going to prevent large families from moving in? Local schools, parking, sewage, water, trash collection, etc. are designed based on a certain criteria. If these regulations aren’t well thought out in advance, all of these systems could be overwhelmed.
A small ADU for a mother-in-law sounds fairly appealing, but how about a family or two with five children. And each of those families have one teenager with a motor vehicle. So now, you could have an extra six vehicles parked on the street with each ADU. How is that going to work on trash collection day? The City Council really needs to rethink this issue.
Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield