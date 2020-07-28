There is one under discussed thing I have observed contributing to the explosion in Kern County's COVID positivity rate.
On a recent Sunday, I took a drive with my wife and passed through Hart Park. We saw thousands of people in dozens of groups of a score or more for picnics. There were, or course, no face masks. There was no distancing — there was scarcely enough space among the groups for each group to distance from each other. It was all very peaceful, but the coronavirus takes no holidays and undoubtedly joined the festivities.
Weeks later much of what we are seeing is the result of this and numerous other such informal gatherings, accounting for time for infections to develop and for test results to come back.
This whole area of casual social crowds is one reason that, no matter how much we try to formally close businesses and order the wearing of face masks, the pandemic will continue to grow uncontrolled. This is a message that needs to be restressed; and the message that casual careless gatherings will ultimately hurt the ones these folks love the most, whether they are others at the gathering or other friends and relatives who weren't even present and had little control over the results of carelessness in ignoring the rules of masks, sanitizing and social distancing that alone can exclude the coronavirus from their midst.
Roy Malahowski, Bakersfield