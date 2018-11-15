As Registrar of Voters, I would like to assure the public that the Elections Office is hard at work processing the ballots cast in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Following Election Day, we begin the official canvass to certify the results of an election. We process vote-by-mail ballots first. We follow up with voters who failed to sign their return envelopes or whose signatures did not compare with that on their registration form. We check every signature! We duplicate those ballots that were damaged and can’t be read by the equipment (think coffee stains, tears, water spills). We update voter history for those voters who voted at the poll place. Once voter history is completed and proofed, we begin the work of processing provisional ballots. Each provisional ballot can take up to 15 minutes to verify depending upon the reason for voting provisionally and the amount of investigation needed. During these activities, we are reconciling ballots to voters. We account for every ballot printed, issued and tallied. We also conduct a manual tally of poll place ballots cast in 1 percent of the precincts, 1 percent of the batches of processed vote-by-mail ballots as well as ballots cast in any races with narrow margins. All of this effort takes time but is necessary to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the final results.
We ask that voters remain patient as we continue to execute our duties with the same diligence that we have demonstrated throughout the process.
Mary Bedard, Bakersfield