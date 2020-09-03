In Friday's paper there were two responses to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speech at the start of the Republican National Convention ("Kevin McCarthy invokes American dream in nationally televised RNC speech praising Trump," Aug. 28). The response of the Kern County Republican Party touched on many, if not all, of the points made by McCarthy. Not once in their response was the Democratic Party or Joe Biden mentioned.
On the other hand, the "response" by the Kern County Democratic Central Committee started out trashing the Republican Party, then continuing to display their hatred for President Donald Trump, which started the day he was elected. It was not a response, but just another chance to do what Democrats do — misstate the facts, tell their lies and throw mud against the wall to see if anything sticks. They blame the president for COVID-19 and all of the problems that have followed as if one of their people could have prevented it from ever happening in the first place.
At the end of their response you were asked to do two things, vote for Biden and Democrats. Please read between the lines, as they are really asking you to vote for socialism and a disaster for our country.
David R. Carr, Bakersfield