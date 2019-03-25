Following the last presidential election, I received considerable feedback when I wrote an editorial urging that newly elected Donald Trump be given benefit of the doubt by all Americans. Well, the president’s recent criticism of the late Sen. John McCain has exhausted my patience with him, a draft dodger.
I don’t mean to be piling on, but what was Trump thinking in attacking McCain? Or was he? The senator was not only a war hero but also a public servant throughout his life.
I have been vaguely embarrassed that my own voluntary military service — two years active Army, four years reserve — involved no combat. Of course, as a lowly PFC, I had no control over national policy. Neither did Sen. McCain during his active service, which included torture in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” As a result, although I did not much agree with his politics, McCain was to me a genuine American hero, a man to be admired and emulated.
In America we tolerate differences of opinion, but why would a non-vet like Trump choose to denigrate a man who sacrificed so much for America? One can only speculate that the president’s own pitiful excuse for not serving — bone spurs — troubles him, especially since, according to Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez, the daughters of a New York podiatrist said in December that their father offered the diagnosis as a favor to their landlord, Trump’s father.
For better or worse, the president is a fabricator, but he has been unable to fabricate his way out of draft dodging. You’d think he’d have enough good sense to just drop the topic. Instead, he says things like this about McCain: “He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured.”
I guess he managed not to get captured in Mar-a-Lago or Manhattan. What a hero.
Gerald Haslam, Sonoma County