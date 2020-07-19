America, don’t allow President Donald Trump to denigrate Dr. Anthony Fauci.
As a country, we sat by and let Trump denigrate every general and inspector general who worked for him. We knew these men had integrity and intelligence and were fully aware of their job responsibilities. Trump either dismissed them or they resigned. Now Trump is trying to denigrate Dr. Fauci, who is one of the most outstanding scientists in our time.
The New York Times states Dr. Fauci is one of the most trusted medical figures in the United States, and a leading expert in infectious disease. Dr. Fauci served the public for 50 years, and he was an adviser to every president since President Ronald Reagan. His education is outstanding, a graduate of College of Holy Cross and a graduate of Cornell Medical College. He played a significant role in the early 2000s in creating the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and in developing drugs and vaccines following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. His various appointments and jobs in the field of science, medicine and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease are monumental. Dr. Fauci has 30 honorary doctorate degrees in the United States and abroad. He had the honor of being a visiting professor at various medical centers.
Dr. Fauci does not deserve the treatment that Trump is allegedly trying to project on him. I’m asking the Republican Party, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell to put a halt on Trump’s behavior toward this brilliant doctor.
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield