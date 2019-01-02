Medicare for all, with dental.
No kill animal shelters.
Property tax evened out, so all schools are equal. More vocational training in all schools. No dropping out of high school allowed until 19.
Parks within a 10-minute walk from every abode.
COLA for every job and Social Security every year.
Stronger unions.
Service dog laws changed so proof has to be shown. My pet peeve as I have a son who could use a service dog (too headstrong like me).
Get rid of the Electoral College. Term limits for Congress. We vote their pay and benefits and no pensions.
Truckers have their own freeways. Or ship by train more.
Safer sidewalks with curb cuts everywhere by 2020.
The Kern Transit run to Santa Clarita finally starts in 2019.
A MetroLink extension to Ridgecrest, and one from Union Station to Bakersfield.
The Dam blasting in the KRV won’t hold up traffic too much.
No mention of Rep. Kevin McCarthy anywhere in media or photo op pictures either. As a side note, go to GoComics.com and look at Matt Wuerker’s site before he updates the pic of Ryan, McConnell and McCarthy as the three monkeys with McCarthy with his hands over his mouth. He should keep it that way, always.
Resolutions are easy — my one and only is to pray more. I don’t count them, just hope whomever is listening is acting on them, even if it's just a simple thank you or a point up to the sky in public.
Here’s to good health and even better weather and no fires in 2019.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville